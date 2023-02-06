Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUNC Award Entries

WUNC Breaking News Coverage Award Entry: Raleigh Mass Shooting

North Carolina Public Radio
Published February 6, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST

The following is WUNC's Breaking News Coverage Entry for the 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards contest. The focus of this entry is WUNC's coverage of a mass shooting in a North Carolina neighborhood in mid-October.

On Oct. 13, 2022, five people were killed and two people were injured in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh, North Carolina. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 52. One of the victims was an off-duty Raleigh police officer. Another was the brother of the teenage suspect. WUNC's coverage nationally and locally included updates on the shooting and what it might mean for the families and the community.

The entry:

WUNC Award Entries