WUNC Breaking News Coverage Award Entry: Raleigh Mass Shooting

The following is WUNC's Breaking News Coverage Entry for the 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards contest. The focus of this entry is WUNC's coverage of a mass shooting in a North Carolina neighborhood in mid-October.

On Oct. 13, 2022, five people were killed and two people were injured in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh, North Carolina. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 52. One of the victims was an off-duty Raleigh police officer. Another was the brother of the teenage suspect. WUNC's coverage nationally and locally included updates on the shooting and what it might mean for the families and the community.

The entry:

