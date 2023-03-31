This week in NC politics: Lawmakers override handgun permit requirement bill

This week, lawmakers voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill that repeals the state's handgun permit requirement. Proponents of the bill say the permit is an outdated infringement on the second amendment, while opponents counter that the new law eliminates a common sense safeguard that keeps away guns from dangerous individuals.

The override vote happened with a group of schoolchildren in attendance -- a painfully ironic reminder of the latest school shooting that took place in Nashville this week. This override is the first of a Cooper veto since December 2018.

During this Week in State Politics, host Jeff Tiberii speaks with Aisha O. Dew, political director of the progressive group Higher Heights for America, Clark Reamer, the chief of staff to a Republican State House, and Rep. Chris Cooper, professor of political science and director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University.