Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are the key primary election results from Alabama

By WUNC News
Published May 24, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT
Primaries_2022.png

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Alabama, notable primaries include governor, where GOP incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey faces primary challengers. And Katie Britt, former head of the Business Council of Alabama Army veteran Mike Durant and Rep. Mo Brooks are all seeking to replace GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. At one time Brooks had the endorsement of Donald Trump, though the former president later withdrew that support.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News
Stories From This Author