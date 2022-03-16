NC environmental panel votes to adopt statewide E.coli standard for recreational waters

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) voted Thursday to adopt a statewide E. coli standard for recreational waters.

This change comes after years of criticism from several environmental advocates.

"This has been a priority for all of the North Carolina river keepers for such a long time," said Haw RiverKeeper Emily Sutton. "We're excited that the EMC has committed to move forward on this."

Currently, Class B waterways, which are designated for recreation, are tested for fecal coliform to make sure it's safe for swimming, diving and other activities. But the EPA has considered E. coli a better indicator of fecal contamination since 2012.

In 2021, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) conducted its triennial review of water quality standards. As part of this review, officials recommended that 19 counties in western North Carolina adopt E. coli testing standards for Class B waters, but DEQ changed course after receiving dozens of public comments requesting a statewide standard.

"This is important because E. coli is a more accurate pathogen indicator than a fecal standard," Sutton said. "So if we are able to have an E. coli standard, we can better understand the health of our streams ... and it's more cost effective to test for."

In its vote last week, the EMC directed DEQ staff to develop a timeline for implementing this policy by May.

North Carolina is one of the last states in the country to adopt this standard.