-
The City of Burlington will embark on a series of improvements to its wastewater collection system. It’s part of an agreement between the city and various…
-
A national environmental group says the Haw River is among the most endangered in the nation. Earlier this year a pipe broke in Burlington and 3.5 million…
-
The natural gas extraction process called hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, has been a source of debate and contention in the state for quite…
-
The natural gas extraction process called hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, has been a source of debate and contention in the state for quite…
-
The State is considering a request from the City of Greensboro to draw water from the Haw River.Tonight the Division of Water Quality will listen to…
-
A proposal under consideration by state officials may help protect Haw River and surrounding areas. The plan involves reclassifying a portion of the river…
-
Residents around the Triangle have been serenaded by the drone of 13-year cicadas for several weeks now. Among some, the orange and black visitors have…