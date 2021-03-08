Clean Water

-
Residents of Snow Camp, an unincorporated community in southern Alamance County, have taken legal action to demand that the county enforce the Heavy…
Clean drinking water is a human right according to a 2010 United Nations declaration. But recent incidents throughout North Carolina raise questions about…
A study out of Michigan examining the persistence of chemicals like PFAS in drinking water could have repercussions for communities in North Carolina.…
The Eno River Association will host the 40th annual Festival for the Eno beginning on Thursday in West Point Park in Durham. Festival Director Greg Bell…
Wake County officials are urging private well owners in the eastern half of the county to test their water.County tests have uncovered unsafe levels of…
Guilford County Schools is working to protect its students' drinking water after the county identified three school faucets with elevated lead content.The…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it will hold a national conference to look more closely at chemical compounds in water.In May, the EPA…
Last week state officials held a public forum in Bladen County to share information and address concerns about GenX, the unregulated chemical produced by…
