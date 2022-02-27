Sunday Puzzle: Opposites attract

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two five-letter words. Rearrange the letters in one of the words to get an antonym of the other. Which word is the anagram and which is the antonym is for you to discover.

Ex. SMALL REGAL --> LARGE (anagram of REGAL, antonym of "small")

1. LANCE DIRTY

2. LOWER ARISE

3. BORES DRUNK

4. WORDY RESET

5. THOSE SHEET

6. SERVE PROSE

7. BOWEL ABOVE

8. LOVED DEATH

9. FRIED HIRED

10. WRONG GIRTH

11. HARPS BLUNT

12. SMART NEEDS

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Alan Hochbaum, of Duluth, Ga. Name part of the human body. Insert the name of another part of the human body. You'll get a brand name found at the supermarket. What is it?

Challenge answer: Charmin (arm, chin)

Winner: Benjamin Mousseau of Bellevue, Wa.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Alan Hochbaum, of Duluth, Ga. Name a famous actor — first and last names. Remove the last letter of each name. You'll be left with an animal and an adjective that describes that animal, respectively. Who is the actor?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, March 3, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.