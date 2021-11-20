Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: Dogsledder Blair Braverman; Nikole Hannah-Jones

Fresh Air
Published November 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST
Blair Braverman is a contributing editor to <em>Outside Magazine. </em>She's also appeared on the Discovery reality show <em>Naked and Afraid</em>, in which she and a partner were left in a remote area of South Africa without clothes, food or water for three weeks.
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Don't get dragged! Iditarod musher shares tales from the trail: Blair Braverman says if she lets go of the sled, the dogs will race on without her. The question, she says, is not how to get sled dogs to go. Rather, it's how do you get them to stop?

'Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time' remains faithful to the author's spirit: A new documentary bounces randomly, rather than chronologically, through Vonnegut's life, with music, editing, photography and sequencing that are fully in line with what, and how, Vonnegut wrote.

'1619 Project' journalist says Black people shouldn't be an asterisk in U.S. history: Nikole Hannah-Jones says the contributions of Black people are often left out of the American story. Her mission is to reframe U.S. history through the lens of slavery.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.