Jay Price wins 2021 Radio Journalism Award from the Military Reporters & Editors Association

WUNC Military Reporter Jay Price was honored with the 2021 Radio Journalism Award from the Military Reporters & Editors Association. His winning story from May 2020 documented a COVID-era welcome home ceremony for members of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

The judges wrote of Price's work:

“As if returning from deployment isn’t filled with enough difficulty, this report looks at how that process has become even more complicated for everyone involved in times of COVID-19. The reporting is refreshingly personal, and the interviews and natural sound brought it to life at a stage early in the pandemic when everyone listening was craving that sort of touch. And the twist of one of the interview subjects having not only a husband returning but a daughter about to deploy reminds us that duty continues even with complications, and this could go on for some time.”

A full list of the 2021 winners is available on the Military Reporters & Editors Association website.

