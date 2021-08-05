Bringing The World Home To You

D'Sound (Feat. Macy Gray), 'Save Some'

By Brian Burns
Published August 5, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of D'Sound's first single, "Real Name," and to celebrate, the Norwegian neo-soul group is releasing a series of singles featuring collaborations with a diverse range of artists from around the globe. "Save Some" sees D'Sound teaming up with the Grammy-winning R&B and soul legend Macy Gray, whose deep and raspy voice is better than ever here, melding perfectly with the throwback sounds of D'Sound's funky drum and horn arrangement. It's the sound of a block party, a summer celebration with a groove you can't help but move to and lyrics that insist this party will be going on all night.

Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of King Street Soul on WHUP in Hillsborough, NC. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
