embodied_social_1080x1080.jpg
Embodied Podcast Discussion Guide
Talking about sex or what’s going on with our bodies is something most of us are used to doing one way: in private. The Embodied podcast invites those conversations to come out of the dark, into the light, for shame-free, thought-provoking explorations about personal health, relationships and the body-brain connection. Host Anita Rao takes the lead on that mission in season one of the show, sharing some of her personal experiences and inviting her parents to come along for the ride as well. Now, you are invited to join in these conversations, too! This discussion guide will take you deeper into each episode, introduce themes and big ideas to consider as you listen and give you fun bonus resources to keep learning about each of the topics. Are you ready?

Episode Four: The Second Brain Inside Us

Published May 20, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT
Pooped.png
Charnel Hunter
/

This episode goes inside the body, Magic School Bus-style. It investigates how the trillions of microorganisms that live inside our gut influence our physical and mental health and why staying silent about pooping, farting and gut stuff prevents us from having a healthier brain-gut connection.

Episode Four: The Second Brain Inside Us
Let the fart jokes fly.

Is this new gut fad worth it?

Probiotic supplements, healthy gut teas, and so on are branded as the key to building and maintaining a healthy gut. But nutritionist Ian Carroll says start by going back to the basics: what you eat influences how your microbes behave and the type of microbes that are there. Eating a diet that is diverse in macro and micronutrients will foster a rich and diverse microbiome, which supports greater immune and digestive health.

Scientist Lydia Greene says that when she eats, she thinks about feeding her garden. In a healthy gut microbiome, bacteria extract nutrients from our food. The ability for “bad bacteria” to colonize depends on the abundance of “good bacteria.” Have you tried products to help with your gut health? What were they? Do/did they have any effect? How would thinking about eating as “feeding your garden” change your relationship with food or your body?

Is 'gut feeling' a real thing?

There is a strong communication network between the gut and the brain. Lin Chang describes it as a two-way highway system: nerves, bacteria and hormones pass information back and forth which can affect our mood, digestion, stress response and more. How does thinking about the gut-brain connection change your understanding of stress? On days when you’re stressed or have a big presentation, do you notice changes in your poop?

What's up with my poop?

Unlike chest pain or a headache, gut and poop issues are a lot more difficult for folks to talk about. This can have big consequences, according to Anita’s dad, gastroenterologist Dr. Satish Rao. But ignoring troubles with pooping, farting, bloating or any gut stuff, just leads to more pain. We all fart. We all poop. And paying attention to our poop can actually be super informative. Anita’s dad is a big proponent of getting to know the Bristol Stool Scale to help you diagnose what’s going on with your gut. What kind of pooper are you?

Meet the guests
  • Ian Carroll.png
    Ian Carroll
    Ian Carroll is an assistant professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  • Lin Chang.png
    Lin Chang
    Lin Chang is a gastroenterologist and co-director of the G. Oppenheimer Center for Neurobiology of Stress and Resilience at UCLA.
  • Lydia Greene.png
    Lydia Greene
    Lydia Greene is a postdoctoral fellow at the Duke Lemur Center.

Want to dig in further?

Embodied Podcast Discussion Guide
