Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Embodied Podcast Discussion Guide

  • Pooped.png
    Episode Four: The Second Brain Inside Us
    Anita Rao
    ,
    This episode goes inside the body, Magic School Bus-style. It investigates how the trillions of microorganisms that live inside our gut influence our physical and mental health and why staying silent about pooping, farting and gut stuff prevents us from having a healthier brain-gut connection.
  • Burned.png
    Episode Three: The Stress Threshold
    Anita Rao
    ,
    This episode looks at what happens to our minds and bodies when we experience burnout. It examines why solutions like “focus on self care” don’t go far enough, and how thinking about burnout as a social justice issue is a more helpful framework for understanding its impact and finding solutions.
  • Sexxed.png
    Episode Two: Porn For All
    Anita Rao
    ,
    This episode examines our personal relationships to pornography and erotica and how they’re shaped by dominant cultural narratives about pleasure. It also journeys inside the adult film industry with a filmmaker and actor to interrogate what it means to create ethical erotic content.
  • Pleasured.png
    Episode One: The Sex Talk That Wasn’t
    Anita Rao
    ,
    This episode looks at one thing that’s missing from many sex-ed conversations: pleasure. It explores some of the biggest misconceptions about desire and arousal and examines how we can take back control of our own pleasure through unlearning some of the [patriarchal and heteronormative] narratives we’ve been fed for centuries.