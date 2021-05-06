WUNC Wins Seven 2021 Regional Murrow Awards

WUNC has taken home seven 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. The Radio Television Digital News Association presents these regional honors for excellence in broadcast and digital journalism.

WUNC's competition region includes stations across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

WUNC now advances to the National Murrow Award competition.

“It was a challenging year for newsrooms across the country — both because of the obstacles we had to overcome to work safely and remotely, and because of the pain and struggle that were so present in the stories we told,” said WUNC News Director Brent Wolfe. “These Regional Murrow Awards are a testament to the dedication, talent, and passion of the WUNC news staff. I’m most proud of how many of these awards are the result of collaboration between journalists across our newsroom.”

The 2021 Regional Murrow Awards were given to WUNC in the following categories:

Continuing Coverage:

Protests for Racial Justice

Digital:

wunc.org

Excellence in Innovation:

WUNC Election Coverage

Feature Reporting:

The USS Doris Miller – Jay Price & Adam Hochberg

News Series:

Calling for Change

Podcast:

Embodied

Sports Reporting:

Seasons Cut Short – Liz Schlemmer & Dave DeWitt

