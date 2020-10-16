Bringing The World Home To You

Rebecca Knill: Technology Has Come So Far—When Will Our Mindset Catch-Up?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published October 16, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT

Part 3 of theTED Radio HourepisodeSound And Silence

As a deaf person, Rebecca Knill is anti-noise and "neutral" on sound. She explains how technology allows her to hear what she wants to hear, and asks why our mindset about ability hasn't caught up.

About Rebecca Knill

Rebecca Knill is a business systems consultant manager for Wells Fargo. Previously, she held a variety of consulting and project manager roles, specializing in regulatory change and automating compliance controls.

Knill has partnered with Advanced Bionics and the University of Arizona as a beta and customer experience tester for cochlear implant hardware and software development and research study participants. She also is the author of the Church Dramas book series.

