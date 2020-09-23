Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Trump Declines To Promise Peaceful Transfer Of Power After Election

By Alana Wise,
Alana Wise
Published September 23, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
President Trump speaks holds a press conference at the White House on Wednesday night.
President Trump speaks holds a press conference at the White House on Wednesday night.

Updated at 10:03 p.m. ET

President Trump on Wednesday suggested that he might not accept the election results if he is not declared the winner in November, in response to a reporter's question about whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power — regardless of the outcome of the election.

"We're going to have to see what happens. You know that. I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots. And the ballots are a disaster," Trump said, alluding to his unsubstantiated arguments about widespread mail-in ballot fraud.

"Get rid of the ballots and you'll have a very peaceful — there won't be a transfer, frankly, there'll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it. And you know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else."

The comments in a news conference Wednesday night followed earlier remarks that he expects this year's election results to end up before the high court.

"I think this [the election] will end up in the Supreme Court, and I think it's very important that we have nine justices," Trump said, defending his decision to seek the appointment of a new Supreme Court justice in the short time before the Nov. 3 election.

"I think it's better if you go before the election, because I think this scam that the Democrats are pulling — it's a scam — the scam will be before the United States Supreme Court," Trump said.

Trump's comments come a day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appeared to round up the votes needed to advance Trump's nominee, who is expected to be named on Saturday. The nominee would replace Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday.

Ahead of the 2016 election, Trump also suggested the outcome would be "rigged." He eventually won the White House despite losing the popular vote by some 3 million ballots.

NPR White House editor Roberta Rampton contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Alana Wise
Alana Wise joined WAMU in September 2018 as the 2018-2020 Audion Reporting Fellow for . Selected as one of 10 recipients nationwide of the Audion Reporting Fellowship, Alana works in the WAMU newsroom as part of a national reporting project and is spending two years focusing on the impact of guns in the Washington region.
See stories by Alana Wise
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.
More Stories