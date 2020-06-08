Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Coronavirus Live Updates
LATEST NEWS AND UPDATES ON THE PANDEMIC

It's Official: U.S. Economy Is In A Recession

By Scott Horsley
Published June 8, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT
Boxes of food are loaded on vehicles last month at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The country has officially entered a recession amid the pandemic, the National Bureau of Economic Research said Monday.
Boxes of food are loaded on vehicles last month at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The country has officially entered a recession amid the pandemic, the National Bureau of Economic Research said Monday.

It may seem obvious, with double-digit unemployment and plunging economic output. But if there was any remaining doubt that the U.S. is in a recession, it's now been removed by the official scorekeepers at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The bureau's Business Cycle Dating Committee — the fat lady of economic opera — said the expansion peaked in February after a record 128 months, and we've been sliding into a pandemic-driven recession since.

In making the announcement, the committee pointed to the "unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy."

At the same time, the committee noted the recession could be short-lived. The U.S. added 2.5 million jobs last month after losing more than 22 million in March and April. Many forecasters said they expect economic output to begin growing again in the third quarter.

The standard definition of a recession is "a decline in economic activity that lasts more than a few months." The committee decided this downturn is so severe it earns the recessionary title, even if the recovery begins quickly.

From an official point of view, recessions "end" when the economic bleeding stops, even if it takes years for the patient to make a full recovery.

While the committee points to February as the monththe economy peaked and the recession began, the quarterlypeak came at the end of last year. The economy slowed so sharply in March — as the government tried to halt the spread of the coronavirus — it erased the gains of January and February and turned economic output for the first quarter negative.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

coronavirusblogNPR News
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley
More Stories