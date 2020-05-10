Sunday Puzzle: Mother's Day Wordplay

On-air challenge:In honor of Mother's Day, every answer today is a word that ends in the letters "MA." I'll give you an anagram of the letters that precede MA. You tell me the words.

Ex. GOD --> Dogma

1. ARK

2. OAR

3. LAPS

4. GIST

5. NICE

6. HATS

7. LIMED

8. RADIO

9. CHAIRS

10. EARLDOM

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Mark Halpin of Cold Spring, Ky. Think of two common phrases in the form "___ and ___," in which the blanks stand for four-letter words. All four words in those two phrases have different first letters, but the last three letters in the words are the same. What are the phrases?

Challenge answer:Near and dear, wear and tear

Winner:Matt Henning from Chapel Hill, N.C.

This week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Jerry Heckler of Chardon, Ohio. Name the make and model of a popular car. Change the first and last letters of the make to name an animal. Change the first and fourth letters of the model to name another animal. What car is this?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, May 14, at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.