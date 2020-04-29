People Are Finding Ways To Date Safely During The Coronavirus Pandemic

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Dating wasn't easy before the pandemic, and it certainly isn't now. Still, many people are not letting the coronavirus get in the way.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

No, they are not. Dating apps are reporting increased traffic. Some couples are sheltering in place together.

SHAPIRO: But what if you just started seeing someone? Well, moving in together might not be the best idea. So what can you do to keep things going?

KELLY: Well, you can go on a virtual date, eat dinner together, watch a movie.

SHAPIRO: And if things get stale, look for ways to shake it up. Write letters, take an online class together or cook the same thing at the same time.

KELLY: And this - if a date ends poorly or the relationship sours, be honest. Don't ignore texts. And if you're going to end things, try video chat.

Now is not the time to ghost.