Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Joker' Director Todd Phillips; 'American Oligarchs'

Fresh Air
Published January 11, 2020 at 12:34 PM EST
Joaquin Phoenix is Arthur Fleck, a party clown and aspiring stand-up comic who struggles with mental illness and turns violent in <em>Joker</em>.
Joaquin Phoenix is Arthur Fleck, a party clown and aspiring stand-up comic who struggles with mental illness and turns violent in <em>Joker</em>.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'The System's Broken' And 'Joker' Director Aimed To Explore That On Screen:Todd Phillips explores mental health and the lack of social services in his Batman villain origin story (of sorts). "The system's broken, and why not use a film to make a comment on that?" he says.

'American Oligarchs' Reveals How Trump, Kushner Families Learned To Work The System: Author Andrea Bernstein says Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have benefited from family connections — and the influence of money in politics.

TV Adaption Of 'The Outsider' Takes Stephen King's Scary Story Seriously:A 10-part series based on King's 2018 novel centers on the murder of a young boy — then spirals out to draw a connection between our inner demons and the ones roaming out in the world.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

'The System's Broken' And 'Joker' Director Aimed To Explore That On Screen

'American Oligarchs' Reveals How Trump, Kushner Families Learned To Work The System

TV Adaption Of 'The Outsider' Takes Stephen King's Scary Story Seriously

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.