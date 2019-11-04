Fresh Air Weekend: Prince's Co-Writer; 'Mr. Robot' Creator Sam Esmail

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Prince Wanted To 'Break The Mold Of The Memoir,' Says His Co-Writer: The musician left behind an unfinished memoir when he died in 2016. Dan Piepenbring, his co-writer, recalls the moment he knew he could make The Beautiful Oneshappen — even in Prince's absence.

'Mr. Robot' Creator Says His Own Anxiety And Hacking Helped Inspire The Show:In college, Sam Esmail shied away from parties and instead took refuge in the the computer lab, where he experimented with hacking. He later built on those experiences to create his hit show.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

