Meet The Expert: Captain Fred And Lil' Toot

Published October 25, 2019 at 10:54 AM EDT
Captain Fred Hershman reveals the origins of Lil' Toot on Ask Me Another at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California.
Captain Fred Hershman reveals the origins of Lil' Toot on <em>Ask Me Another</em> at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California.

For Santa Barbara residents, Lil' Toot is simply a water taxi. But to the Ask Me Another staff, Lil' Toot became something of an obsession. The captain of the boat, Fred Hershman described it as a "cute, lil' yellow tug boat that goes back and forth across the harbor." While the ride only lasts 12 to 15 minutes, the boat is equipped with a cute little horn, and bubbles coming out of the smokestack.

Host Ophira Eisenberg quizzes noted cruise-haver Jonathan Coulton on his nautical knowledge with a lil' help from Captain Fred.

Heard on Michael McDonald: Once A Doobie, Always A Doobie.

