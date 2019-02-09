Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: A Numbers Runner's Daughter; Random House Copy Chief

Published February 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM EST
Daughter Of A Numbers Runner Witnessed An Underground Economy In Action:Growing up, Bridgett M. Davis' mother booked and banked bets from their home in Detroit. She writes about her experience — and the role of "the numbers" in the black community — in her memoir.

Details Make The Difference In 'Everybody Knows' And 'Cold War':Cold War's richness comes from being steeped in detail. And it demonstrates what Everybody Knowsdoes not: that the road to the universal begins with the specific.

Random House Copy Chief: Stand Tall, Wordsmiths! (But Choose Your Battles):The subtitle of Benjamin Dreyer's book is An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style, but "the last thing that I want to do is to pass myself off as some sort of ferocious gatekeeper," he says.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Daughter Of A Numbers Runner Witnessed An Underground Economy In Action

Details Make The Difference In 'Everybody Knows' And 'Cold War'

Random House Copy Chief: Stand Tall, Wordsmiths! (But Choose Your Battles)

