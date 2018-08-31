PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin's Soul Celebrated At Funeral

Aretha Franklin's funeral service remembers and celebrates the "Queen of Soul." Beloved by millions around the world, Franklin — who died of cancer on Aug. 16 — also leaves behind a six-decade career of advocacy, becoming a symbol and transformative leader in both the women's rights and the civil rights movements.
Here is a visual recollection of the funeral of one of America's most celebrated artists. This collection will updated throughout the day.
The casket carrying the late singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple for her funeral service in Detroit.
As loved ones and stars paid their respects to Franklin inside the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, people gathered outside brought words of praise as well.
Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images
Flowers adorn Aretha Franklin's casket at the start of her star-studded funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Friday.
Scott Olson / Getty Images
/
Members of the cast of "The Haves and Have Nots," a prime-time drama, are recognized at the funeral for Aretha Franklin.
Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images
/
The Rev. Al Sharpton took a shot at President Trump during the funeral: "When word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, 'She used to work for me,' " he said, according to the <em>Detroit Free Press</em>. "No, she used to <em>perform </em>for you. She <em>worked</em> for us."
More than 100 pink Cadillacs are parked outside the church to honor Franklin, who in "Freeway of Love" sang: "We goin' ridin' on the freeway of love in my pink Cadillac."
Scott Olson / Getty Images
/
Victorie Franklin spoke at the funeral. "I remember when I was a kid, people used to always ask me, 'What does it feel like to be Aretha Franklin's granddaughter?' " she said, according to CNN. "I would always shrug my shoulders and go, 'I don't know. It's just my grandma.' "
Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images
/
Members of Aretha Franklin's family embrace during the funeral. They took turns at the lectern to share stories of the late singer's life.
Bill Pugliano / Getty Images
/
Fans of soul music icon Aretha Franklin watch the singer's funeral on a giant screen outside Greater Grace Temple.
Scott Olson / Getty Images
/
Former President Bill Clinton ended his eulogy to Aretha Franklin by playing her 1968 hit "Think" on his cellphone.
Scott Olson / Getty Images
/
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens while her husband speaks. Before holding their many political offices, Bill Clinton said, the couple considered themselves "Aretha groupies."
A line forms outside the Detroit church hosting the homegoing of Aretha Franklin, who died of cancer on Aug. 16.
Scott Olson / Getty Images
/
Guests arrive at the funeral on Friday, the culmination of a weeklong tribute to the singer whose voice and soul touched millions.
It wasn't just friends, family and the famous who turned out for the funeral. Fans also gathered in hopes of getting in to honor the singer.
Jeff Kowalsky / AFP/Getty Images
/
A flower arrangement sent by the family of late singer James Brown sits in the lobby at the Greater Grace Temple on Thursday ahead of the funeral.
Bill Pugliano / Getty Images
/
Fans of soul music icon Aretha Franklin line up outside Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for the singer's homegoing celebration.
Former boxer Tommy Hearns (right) and friends head to the church for the funeral service. He was among many well-known attendees.
Jeff Kowalsky / AFP/Getty Images
/
Motown artist Martha Reeves, lead singer of the 1960s group Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, arrives for the service.
Bill Pugliano / Getty Images
/
Aretha Franklin fans line up outside Greater Grace Temple at 2:30 a.m., hoping to be one of the thousand members of the general public allowed in to the singer's funeral.
Jeff Kowalsky / AFP/Getty Images
/
People gathered throughout the night outside of the Greater Grace Temple ahead of the funeral for the "Queen of Soul."