As immigrant arrests increase across NC, mental health care providers in Latino communities see surge in need

Arrests of immigrants in North Carolina have risen significantly since the Trump administration’s expansion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. Some therapists supporting Latino communities have seen sharp increases in mental health care needs during that same period.

Due South’s Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of mental health experts and advocates about the impact of deportation fears on many in North Carolina’s Latino communities, barriers to mental health care, and strategies to support vulnerable populations during these uncertain times.

Camila Angelica Pulgar, Assistant Professor, Wake Forest University School of Medicine

Heather Ladov, Director of Clinical Services, El Futuro

Yazmin Garcia Rico, Director, Community Engagement & Impact, Cone Health Foundation

Yesenia Cuello, Co-Founder and Executive Director at NC FIELD