Aretha Franklin's Ties To Washington, D.C., Shed Light On Legendary Career

Published August 16, 2018 at 12:20 PM EDT

Aretha Franklin died Thursday the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The undisputed “Queen of Soul” sang with matchless style on classics like “Think,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and her signature song, “Respect.”

WAMU’s Mikaela Lefrak(@mikafrak) reports Franklin had a connection to Washington, D.C., that spanned her decadeslong career, and brought her powerhouse voice to the nation’s capital many times — including some of the most iconic events in the city’s recent history.

