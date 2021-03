It's time to feather your hair, layer on the schmaltz, and pack an extra phone charger: we rewrote classic power ballads to be about things that run on battery power. Ring in to identify what product Jonathan Coulton is singing about and, for a bonus point, name the song or artist he's parodying.

Heard on Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine: Muse Clues

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.