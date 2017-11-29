Bringing The World Home To You

Minnesota Public Radio Cuts Ties With Garrison Keillor Amid Alleged Improper Behavior

Published November 29, 2017 at 2:20 PM EST

Two major media figures have been fired Wednesday after allegations of improper behavior: NBC has fired Matt Lauer and Minnesota Public Radio has announced it’s severed its relationship with the former host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” Garrison Keillor.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).

