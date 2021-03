A new sorority started up at the University of Texas at Austin this year. The members have Greek letters, and their colors are teal, white and peach. All things that people associate with a typical sorority.

But as Nadia Hamdan (@nadzhamz) of KUT reports, this is not a typical sorority. It’s another in the growing number of Muslim sororities in the United States.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.