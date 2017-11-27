Time Inc. To Sell To Meredith Corp. In Koch-Backed Deal

Time Inc., the owner of Sports Illustrated, People, Fortune and Time magazine, agreed to sell itself Sunday to the lifestyle magazine publisher Meredith Corp. The $2.8 billion deal was made possible in part by a multi-million dollar cash infusion from the private equity arm of the conservative brothers Charles and David Koch.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about the sale.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.