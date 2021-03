Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of “direct military aggression” for supplying Houthi rebels in Yemen with missiles. Iran and Saudi Arabia are vying for influence and power in the region, and they’re engaged in proxy wars in Yemen and other countries, now seeming to involve Lebanon.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Wilson Center analyst Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2).

