Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Tina Brown On Harvey Weinstein: 'Personal Grossness,' 'Fearful' And 'Paranoid'

Published October 11, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
Tina Brown attends the opening night of the 8th Annual Women in the World Summit at the David H. Koch Theater on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in New York. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Tina Brown attends the opening night of the 8th Annual Women in the World Summit at the David H. Koch Theater on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in New York. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Editor’s Note: This segment discusses sexual assault and sexual harrassment, and contains audio that some listeners may find disturbing or offensive.

When Harvey Weinstein recruited Tina Brown to start Talk magazine, she found him persuasive and charming. But that changed once she was working with him. The real Weinstein, she wrote on her digital platform Women in the World, is “fearful,” “paranoid” and has a “personal grossness.”

Writer and editor Tina Brown (@TinaBrownLM) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the allegations of sexual assault and rape against Weinstein.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.