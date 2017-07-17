One Former Muslim On Difficulties Of Leaving The Faith

Although Islam is the fastest-growing religion in the world, not all people born Muslim remain Muslim. But for many, it’s not easy to leave a religion that is a major part of their lives and communities.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Imtiaz Shams (@imtishams), who grew up as a devout Muslim but has since left Islam. He’s a founder of Faith to Faithless, which supports people who are leaving their religion.

