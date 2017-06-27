Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Foreign-Born Military Recruits At Risk Of Deportation

Published June 27, 2017 at 1:11 PM EDT

A Pentagon memo obtained by The Washington Post suggests that some foreign-born U.S. military recruits, who are not yet citizens, could face deportation. The memo describes “potential security threats” of the immigrants who were recruited under a program that fast-tracks citizenship.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Washington Post reporter Alex Horton (@AlexHortonTX), who broke the story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.