'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli's Trial Begins

Published June 26, 2017 at 1:33 PM EDT
Martin Shkreli arrives at Brooklyn Federal Court on the first day of his securities fraud trial on June 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, N.Y. (Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)
Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli goes on trial starting Monday for federal securities fraud. Shkreli, who became known as “pharma bro,” came under widespread criticism for upping the price of the lifesaving drug Daraprim 5,000 percent. He is going on trial for something unrelated — prosecutors say that he operated a Ponzi-like scheme at two companies he ran.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about what’s expected in the trial.

