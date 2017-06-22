Bringing The World Home To You

Los Angeles Port Truckers Forced Into Indentured Servitude, Investigation Finds

Published June 22, 2017 at 1:40 PM EDT
Trucks wait to be loaded at the Port of Los Angeles in 2012. (Nick Ut/AP)
The shipping containers that come through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach every year would wrap around the Earth two times if you laid them out end-to-end. Those containers are filled with electronics and clothing that are manufactured in places like Asia and then shipped to U.S. retailers.

But there is a dark side to the industry, according to an investigation by the USA Today Network: The drivers who bring those products to nearby rail yards or warehouses are signing lease-to-own contracts for their trucks that condemn them to modern-day indentured servitude.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with the reporter who wrote the investigation, Brett Murphy (@BrettMmurphy).

