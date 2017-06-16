Bringing The World Home To You

Military Analyst Weighs In On Possible U.S. Troop Deployment To Afghanistan

Published June 16, 2017 at 1:06 PM EDT
U.S. forces and Afghan security police are seen in Asad Khil near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, April 17, 2017. (Rahmat Gul/AP)
U.S. forces and Afghan security police are seen in Asad Khil near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, April 17, 2017. (Rahmat Gul/AP)

The Pentagon is expected to send nearly 4,000 additional troops to Afghanistan to help train Afghan forces, according to a U.S. official, who said there’s no word yet on when Secretary of Defense James Mattis will make that announcement.

This week Mattis told Congress the U.S. is “not winning” the war, and promised a new strategy by mid-July. Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks about the possible troop deployment with military analyst Andrew Bacevich.

