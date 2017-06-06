Guest DJ: alt-J

Recently my favorite band these days, alt-J, came to our offices to play a Tiny Desk Concert. They brought printed scores for a string section to play along with the band. (If you've not seen it, treat yourself.)

After the Tiny Desk, we had just about a half hour to talk. So singer and guitarist Joe Newman, keyboardist and singer Gus Unger-Hamilton and drummer Thom Green walked down the halls of NPR into studio 44 to play DJ. We talked about the music they love and I played a bit of what was then their soon-to-be released album Relaxer.

That entire record is now available to stream online — listen here and read along to a track-by-track description of the stories behind the songs of Relaxer.

So on this edition of All Songs Considered, alt-J play DJ.

