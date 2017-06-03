Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: Sen. Al Franken; Humorist David Sedaris

Published June 3, 2017 at 8:00 AM EDT
Sen. Al Franken's new book is facetiously titled <em>Giant Of The Senate.</em>
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Sen. Al Franken On Comedy, Trump And The 'Curdling' Of Washington: As a former SNL cast member, Franken tends to see humor in politics. Despite this, he says his gut reaction to the Trump administration isn't levity: "This guy is outside the norm in many ways."

David Sedaris On The Life-Altering And Mundane Pages Of His Old Diaries:Sedaris'Theft by Findingis a collection of excerpts from those diaries. In it, he revisits major turning points, like how he met his longtime boyfriend and his decision to stop drinking.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

