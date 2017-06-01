Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

The War On Drugs Announces New Album, Shares A Pulsing, Springsteen-Citing New Song

By Robin Hilton
Published June 1, 2017 at 8:12 AM EDT
The War On Drugs
The War On Drugs

The War On Drugs will release A Deeper Understanding, its fourth full-length, late this summer, coming three years after the band's previous album, Lost In The Dream.

In announcing A Deeper Understanding today the band has shared a new single from the record, "Holding On," a pulsing jam that sounds deeply inspired by '80s-era Bruce Springsteen, with glockenspiel chimes set against gritty guitars and synths. It's the second track the band has shared from the upcoming album, after the release in April of a moody, 11-minute opus called "Thinking Of A Place."

A Deeper Understanding is out Aug. 25 on Atlantic Records. Full track listing below:

1. Up All Night
2. Pain
3. Holding On
4. Strangest Thing
5. Knocked Down
6. Nothing To Find
7. Thinking of a Place
8. In Chains
9. Clean Living
10. You Don't Have To Go

Copyright 2021 NPR.

