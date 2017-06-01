The War On Drugs Announces New Album, Shares A Pulsing, Springsteen-Citing New Song

The War On Drugs will release A Deeper Understanding, its fourth full-length, late this summer, coming three years after the band's previous album, Lost In The Dream.

In announcing A Deeper Understanding today the band has shared a new single from the record, "Holding On," a pulsing jam that sounds deeply inspired by '80s-era Bruce Springsteen, with glockenspiel chimes set against gritty guitars and synths. It's the second track the band has shared from the upcoming album, after the release in April of a moody, 11-minute opus called "Thinking Of A Place."

A Deeper Understanding is out Aug. 25 on Atlantic Records. Full track listing below:

1. Up All Night

2. Pain

3. Holding On

4. Strangest Thing

5. Knocked Down

6. Nothing To Find

7. Thinking of a Place

8. In Chains

9. Clean Living

10. You Don't Have To Go

