Urban Air Pollution Increasing Around The World

Air pollution may be disrupting your sleep, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Washington. Air pollution can cause a number of acute and chronic health problems, and even though some cities are making efforts improve air quality, it’s getting worse in many places around the world.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Christine Wiedinmyer (@cwiedinm), scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, about the growing problem.

