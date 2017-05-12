Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Sue Klebold: When Your Son Does The Unthinkable, Can You Forgive Him And Yourself?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published May 12, 2017 at 8:58 AM EDT
Sue Klebold: When Your Son Does The Unthinkable, Can You Forgive Him And Yourself?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeForgiveness.

About Sue Klebold's TED Talk

Sue Klebold's son Dylan was one of the two shooters at Columbine High School. Nearly 20 years later, she talks about her struggle to understand his actions, and to find forgiveness.

About Sue Klebold

Sue Klebold is a mental health and suicide prevention advocate. She is also the mother of Dylan Klebold, one of the two shooters at Columbine High School in 1999. Sue is the author of A Mother's Reckoning: Living In The Aftermath of Tragedy.

Profits from her memoir go toward mental health research and charities, and suicide prevention.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff