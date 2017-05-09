Bringing The World Home To You

Actress Andrea Martin On Her Flourishing Career In Comedy

Published May 9, 2017 at 1:40 PM EDT
Andrea Martin in 2017. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ever since she first made a splash in the Canadian sketch comedy show “SCTV,” actress and comedian Andrea Martin has mined her comedic talent to find success.

She’s won two Tony Awards, starred in both “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” films and currently appears on two TV shows: the NBC sitcom “Great News” and Hulu’s “Difficult People.”

Martin (@iamandreamartin) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about her career.

