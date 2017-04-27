Bringing The World Home To You

Conservatives Float Affordable Care Act Repeal Ahead Of Shutdown Deadline

Published April 27, 2017 at 1:06 PM EDT

Congress is nearing an agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill to keep the government running, now that President Trump has apparently backed off his threat to cancel subsidies for low-income people to buy health insurance.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus on Wednesday approved a more conservative version of the American Health Care Act, but the bill still needs support from more moderate Republicans if it’s going to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from Kaiser Health News correspondent Julie Rovner (@jrovner).

