White House 'Boogie Chillin': Trump Hosts Ted Nugent, Kid Rock And Sarah Palin

It was a trifecta of conservative celebrities in the White House Wednesday night.

Ted Nugent, a longtime Trump supporter; camouflage-cowboy-hat-wearer, Kid Rock, who's been known to be strongly anti-shirt but pro- marijuana; and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin all gathered in the Oval Office for a quick photo shoot to go over some paperwork and have a little dinner.

All three jumped on the Trump train early in the primary campaign and appeared at numerous rallies on Trump's behalf in the months leading up to his election victory last November.

While the White House has opted not to release visitor logs, it was the three guests themselves who spilled the beans on Twitter and Facebook. Palin posted several photos with the caption, "A great night at the White House. Thank you to President Trump for the invite!"

Nugent's take is a little harder to follow but, apparently, there was some "boogie chillin'" going on and some acknowledgment of the 242nd anniversary of the Lexington and Concord battles during the Revolutionary War.

"Well well well looky looky here boogie chillin', I got your Shot Heard Round The World right here in big ol greazya-- Washington DC where your 1 & only MotorCity Madman Whackmaster StrapAssasin1 dined with President Donald J Trump at the WhiteHouse to Make America Great Again! Got that?"

In what is likely a dig at Hillary Clinton, the three posed for a picture under a portrait of the former first lady. Nugent's wife, Shemane, who also attended the dinner along with Rock's fiancée Audrey Berry, captured the moment. "Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent walk into a bar......"

Nugent and Rock both hail from Michigan. Their names have been floated as potential candidates in the 2018 U.S. Senate race when Democrat Debbie Stabenow is up for reelection.

No word yet on what was on the menu or whether they killed it and grilled it.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.