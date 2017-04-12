Bringing The World Home To You

Putin: Russian Relationship With U.S. Has Worsened Under President Trump

Published April 12, 2017 at 12:06 PM EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 5, 2017. (Pavel Golovkin/AFP/Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 5, 2017. (Pavel Golovkin/AFP/Getty Images)

President Vladimir Putin made the comment that Russia-U.S. relations are worse under President Trump to Russian TV today as his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov met with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The U.S. is pressuring Russia to cut ties with Syrian President Bashar Assad after a chemical attack on civilians the US believes his regime carried out.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson checks in with Washington Post Moscow bureau chief David Filipov (@davidfilipov).

