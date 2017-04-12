Putin: Russian Relationship With U.S. Has Worsened Under President Trump

President Vladimir Putin made the comment that Russia-U.S. relations are worse under President Trump to Russian TV today as his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov met with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The U.S. is pressuring Russia to cut ties with Syrian President Bashar Assad after a chemical attack on civilians the US believes his regime carried out.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson checks in with Washington Post Moscow bureau chief David Filipov (@davidfilipov).

