For Some Vets, A PTSD Diagnosis Comes Along With Personal Growth

New research by psychologists at North Carolina State University shows that post-traumatic stress disorder among military veterans can lead to increased appreciation of life and enhanced inner strength. The findings add new context to the disorder that also often leads to tremendous suffering — and even suicide — among veterans.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with WUNC military reporter Jay Price (@JayatWUNC) about the study.

