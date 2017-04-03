Bringing The World Home To You

For Some Vets, A PTSD Diagnosis Comes Along With Personal Growth

Published April 3, 2017 at 1:40 PM EDT
Jesus Bocanegra, 24, walks in uniform to a Memorial Day weekend service May 27, 2006 in Benavides, Texas. Bocanegra was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, a result of his service in Iraq in 2003-04. (Chris Hondros/Getty Images)
New research by psychologists at North Carolina State University shows that post-traumatic stress disorder among military veterans can lead to increased appreciation of life and enhanced inner strength. The findings add new context to the disorder that also often leads to tremendous suffering — and even suicide — among veterans.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with WUNC military reporter Jay Price (@JayatWUNC) about the study.

