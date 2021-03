Retired Navy Adm. Stavridis On Trump's New National Security Adviser

President Trump on Monday named Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser, filling out the team that will advise him on issues such as ISIS and Russia.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis (@stavridisj), dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, about the pick and Trump’s national security team.

