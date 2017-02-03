Bringing The World Home To You

The Power Dynamic Of Steve Bannon In The Trump White House

Published February 3, 2017 at 12:40 PM EST
Steve Bannon arrives before the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Steve Bannon arrives before the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Is Steve Bannon the second most powerful man in the world?”

That’s the headline of a new Time magazine story out this week. It paints a picture of Bannon’s life, and shows how the man described as “aggressive,” “talkative” and “brash” rose to his current role in the White House as chief strategist to President Trump.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with the author of the piece, Time editor-at-large David Von Drehle.

