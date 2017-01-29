You're Halfway There Already

On-air challenge:Every answer today is a made up two-word phrase, in which the first word has six letters. Its last three letters spell the second word that will complete the phrase.

For Example: Scurrying insect whose appearance has been affected by radiation --> MUTANT ANT

1. Heavy weight in Massachusetts' capital

2. Hero pilot who lives in a royal home

3. Young lady who is very careful about spending money

4. Container from Mr. Spock's home planet

5. Bear's home that is concealed

6. Prohibition on headwear for Sikhs

7. Collection of things in the room where you store clothes

8. Thin line of seats in a theater

9. Boston basketball player's peculiar mannerism

10. What an Italian tourist city has when its canals are frozen

11. "My name is Lassie and I'm a German Shepherd"

12. Meat sold in Batman's hometown

13. Mafia chief in England's capitol

14. How things are done in Oslo

Last week's challenge: The numbers 5,000, 8,000 and 9,000 share a property that only five integers altogether have. Identify the property and the two other integers that have it.

Puzzle answer: When written in words, these integers have the five vowels A, E, I, O and U exactly once each. The other two integers with this property are 6,010 and 10,006.

Puzzle winner: Sam Levitin of Worcester, Mass.

Next week's challenge:

Take six different letters. Repeat them in the same order. Then repeat them again — making 18 letters altogether. Finally add "tebasket" at the end. If you have the right letters and you space them appropriately, you'll complete a sensible sentence. What is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m. ET.

