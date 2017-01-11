Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In Confirmation Hearing, Tillerson Faces Questions About Russia, More

Published January 11, 2017 at 12:06 PM EST

Senate committees heard testimony Wednesday from three of President-elect Donald Trump’s picks for his cabinet. Rex Tillerson, chief executive of Exxon Mobil, for secretary of state; Elaine Chao, former labor secretary, for secretary of transportation; and, for the second day, Sen. Jeff Sessions, Republican of Alabama, for attorney general.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR Congressional reporter Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) who is following Tillerson’s hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson, center, accompanied by, from left, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, former Georgia Sen. San Nunn, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, takes his seat on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (Steve Helber/AP)
/
/
Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson, center, accompanied by, from left, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, former Georgia Sen. San Nunn, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, takes his seat on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (Steve Helber/AP)